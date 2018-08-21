Candidates for Georgia’s Governor among speakers at annual Congressional Luncheon

e>

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 2,000 elected officials and business leaders from around Georgia are filling the Macon Marriott City Center for the 2018 Congressional Luncheon.

The annual event, hosted by the Georgia Chamber, is an opportunity to hear from Georgia’s Congressional Delegation on issues that impact the state’s business climate. Candidates for Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, are expected to speak during the event.

41NBC is at the event and will bring you the latest updates.