Storms develop ahead of cold front Tuesday, drier weather on Wednesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front will push into the southeast Tuesday, firing up showers and storms ahead of it.

Showers and storms will pop-up in Middle Georgia starting around noon, becoming more scattered in nature through the bulk of the afternoon.

A line of rain my develop and extend into the Middle Georgia area around dinnertime. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could be strong.

The rain will die down close to midnight. Clouds will stick around for Wednesday morning.

A high pressure system will build up across the mid-west and help clear moisture from the atmosphere resulting in more sunshine for the afternoon.

While the cold front won’t create a drastic change in temperatures, it will drop humidity substantially.

Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy