Warm and humid Monday, drier air slips south through mid-week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Gulf of Mexico continues to provide the southeast with very warm and moist air.

Southwesterly winds at around 5-10 mph will transport moisture-rich air from the Gulf over Middle Georgia.

With high humidity in place, there will be more clouds than sunshine on Monday and scattered, pop-up rain showers and storms developing after noon.

There is relief from the humidity on the way, though.

A cold front will charge into the southeast (expected to clear Middle Georgia Wednesday) and bringing drier air with it.

Rain chances are expected to be near zero Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

The lower humidity is likely to last until the end of the work week, even though rain chances will return as early as Thursday.

