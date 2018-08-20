Teenager among two men arrested in deadly Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager and another man are now facing charges in the death of 18-year-old Dakwaun Faulks.

Bibb County deputies say 17-year-old Zontravion Hernandez, and 18-year-old Dawan Daniels, Jr. were involved in a confrontation with Faulks before he was shot and killed.

- Advertisement -

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They say Faulks arrived to the hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot would to the left side of his back. He was pronounced dead by the staff at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Both men are charged with murder and they are being held without bond at the Bibb County L.E.C. Daniels was also served a separate bench warrant from the state court.

If you can help with this investigation, call Bibb County deputies at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers 1-877-68CRIME.