Poppin’ tags on National Thrift Store Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – If you like to pop some tags, but only have $20 in your pocket, you may be a thrift store shopper.

Friday is National Thrift Store Day.

To celebrate, Goodwill is having a sale on some of the already discounted donated items. Thrift stores like Goodwill, are where shoppers try to hunt down the same items they would find at the big retailers, but for a bargain.

Goodwill Assistant General Manager Doug Phillips says they also help people with building resumes and finding jobs.

“It’s more than just a Goodwill store. This is a brand, this is our family. We like to build lives and communities one step at a time,” Phillips said.

Goodwill also offers a culinary school and auto mechanic training.