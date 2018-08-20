Local restaurants battle it out for best burger in Macon this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s the battle of burgers this week for restaurants of all cuisines in Macon.

Local restaurants are partnering with Visit Macon to celebrate Macon Burger Week.

- Advertisement -

They’re bringing food lovers a big beefy specialty burger of their choosing for just $5.

Everyone who participates gets a say in who get’s to call their burger the best.

You can vote for your favorite on www.maconburgerweek.com to decide which restaurant deserves to win best burger for the 2018 Macon Burger Week.

Visit Macon’s Valerie Bradley says it’s a chance for residents to get out to local food spots and try something new.

Participants also have a chance to win prizes by picking up a ‘passport’ from any participating location and collecting stamps throughout the week.

Here’s the list of restaurants participating:

Bearfoot Tavern, El Camino, Fatty’s Pizza, Felicia’s Cake Factory, FOJ an Eatery, Greek Corner Pizza, Grey Goose Player’s Club, Growler USA, H&H Restaurant, Ocmulgee Brewbpub, Parish on Cherry, The Rookery, Spud Dogs, Steve’s Steak and Seafood, and Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe.