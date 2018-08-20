GBI investigating threats made against Warner Robins city employee

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into threats made by a Warner Robins city official.

This is at the request of the Warner Robins Police Department. According to the GBI, agents are looking into allegations of threatening statements made by Gary Lee. He’s the Director of the Warner Robins Regional Development Authority. Lee is accused of making those threats toward the CEO of the Warner Robins Housing Authority, Sheryl Frazier.

According to a release, the threats were made last week, during a director’s meeting.

This is an active investigation.