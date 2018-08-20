Dry air is on the way, but not before we see some more storms

Good evening,

Big changes are on the way to Middle Georgia, but not to get ahead of ourselves, expect another day of storms. The humidity will be hanging around for at least one more day, with clouds and storm chances lingering through the day.



Keep the umbrella handy all day as storms are expected through the day and into the afternoon. Once the cold front moves through our storm chances should fall off rapidly.



Dry air will move into the region and bring an end to the storm chances and bring back the sunshine!



Unfortunately the dry conditions are not here to stay as more storms return to the area by Friday afternoon and evening, then look to stay into the weekend.