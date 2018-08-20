15-year-old charged in Macon homicide investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Calvin Harvey.

Sharmarian “Bobby” Chatfield was arrested following the deadly shooting that happened on Edgewood Drive back in June. Deputies say Harvey was attending a cookout when someone started firing shots from a car that was driving near the home.

Three other people, including a 13-year-old girl were injured in the shooting.

Chatfrield was taken to the Macon Regional Detention Center. A bond has not been set.

If you have any information in this investigation, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.