MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Michael Vernard Taylor.

He is wanted in a theft by receiving investigation. Taylor is known to be in the Belmont Avenue, Montepelier, and Napier areas.

If you see Taylor, you’re urged to call Investigator Allen Kendrick at 478-447-2325, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.