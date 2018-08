MACON, Georgia (41WMGT) – An 18 year old is dead after being shot.

Detectives from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office says 18 year old Dakwaun Faulks died at Navicent Health Medical Center.

- Advertisement -

Police say around 7 o’clock Sunday night he was shot once in the back and someone drove him to the hospital.

No one has been arrested and detectives are trying to figure where the victim was shot.