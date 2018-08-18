The End Zone: Week 1 Scores and Highlights

Warner Robins 40, Tift County 29
Perry 23, Houston County 17
Northside 38, Centennial 14
Veterans 31, Upson-Lee 0
Mary Persons 42, Gainesville 0
West Laurens 56, East Laurens 0
Washington County 19, Baldwin 7
Tattnall County, 26, Claxton 0
Westside 21, Southwest 0
Bleckley County 42, Hawkinsville, 6
Dodge County 17, Bradwell Institute 6
Dublin 42, ECI 7
Trinity Christian 20, Northeast 19
Pelham 35, Macon County 0
Manchester 34, Taylor County 20
GMC 35, Glascock County 7
Mount de Sales 16, Monticello 12
Tattnall 59, Our Lady of Mercy 15
Toombs County 35, Twiggs County 0
Jones County 34, Howard 28