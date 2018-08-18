The End Zone: Week 1 Scores and Highlights

By
Christian Ferrante
-
0

Warner Robins 40, Tift County 29

Perry 23, Houston County 17

Northside 38, Centennial 14

Veterans 31, Upson-Lee 0

Mary Persons 42, Gainesville 0

West Laurens 56, East Laurens 0

Washington County 19, Baldwin 7

Tattnall County, 26, Claxton 0

Westside 21, Southwest 0

Bleckley County 42, Hawkinsville, 6

Dodge County 17, Bradwell Institute 6

Dublin 42, ECI 7

Trinity Christian 20, Northeast 19

Pelham 35, Macon County 0

Manchester 34, Taylor County 20

GMC 35, Glascock County 7

Mount de Sales 16, Monticello 12

Tattnall 59, Our Lady of Mercy 15

Toombs County 35, Twiggs County 0

Jones County 34, Howard 28

 

