Macon Man Sentenced in Deadly Nightclub Shooting

Bibb County jurors found a Macon man guilty of murder in the 2016 deadly shooting outside Club Dream in downtown Macon.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County jurors found a Macon man guilty of murder in the 2016 deadly shooting outside Club Dream in downtown Macon.

Thirty-four-year-old Quentin Jackson shot and killed 35-year-old Darin Brewster in August 2016.

- Advertisement -

Jackson was found guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He’s also guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A judge sentenced Jackson to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 45 years.

During the five-day trial, it was revealed that the victim was in his car at the night club when Jackson approached him and asked for a cigarette lighter. Brewster refused and a gunshot was fired that ended Brewster’s life.

A man testified Jackson was looking to rob someone, and Brewster was known to dress nicely and carry cash.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office gang investigator testified Brewster was a member of the Crips street gang, a rival to the Gangster Disciples gang to which Jackson was affiliated.