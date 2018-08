AUGUSTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The convicted murderer of Mercer Law School graduate, Lauren Giddings, will appear before a judge Thursday morning.

In February, Stephen McDaniel, filed a petition to go before a judge, claiming he did not have a fair trial.

Judge John Flythe is expected to hear from McDaniel at the Superior Court of Richmond County.

In 2014, McDaniel confessed to killing Giddings in 2011.

41NBC is at the hearing and will have more on the case as it develops.