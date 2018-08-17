Houston Co. Man Sentenced to 20 Years For Armed Robbery

A Houston County judge sentenced 27-year-old Kevin Lamar Adams to 20 years behind bars for the armed robbery of a 55-year-old woman.

PERRY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Houston County judge sentenced 27-year-old Kevin Lamar Adams to 20 years behind bars for the armed robbery of a 55-year-old woman.

Adams was convicted of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He received 20 years without parole, plus five (5) years consecutive on probation for the Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Adams had previously been convicted of Burglary, Second Degree, in Peach County.

On June 24, 2017, Adams assaulted and robbed a 55-year-old woman at gunpoint. This happened at the Perry Housing Authority in Perry.

Adams pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money he believed she took from him the night before. He also struck her in the head above the left eye causing her to lose consciousness. Adams then took her her EBT card and fled to the nearby Roadway Inn Motel in Perry.

That’s where Perry Police officers took him into custody.