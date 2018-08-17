Deputies Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect in South Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect involved in an early morning Armed Robbery.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect involved in an early morning Armed Robbery.

It happened just after 2:00 Friday morning at the Flash Foods on 4314 Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon.

- Advertisement -

According to witnesses, an armed suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register. The suspect received the cash and then left the scene in an unknown direction. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing dark gray clothes. He had blue bandana covering his face and he was also wearing gloves.

The suspect was carrying a silver handgun.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.