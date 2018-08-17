32 animals discovered in ‘deplorable’ conditions inside Macon home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An anonymous report led Bibb County’s Animal Enforcement Division to discovering 32 pets in ‘deplorable’ conditions at a home in Macon.

According to Animal Enforcement Manager Sonja Adams, the owner of those animals was suffering from severe medical issues and physically could not take care of them.

Many of the pets, malnourished, hadn’t been groomed in so long that their fur was matted.

“There’s actually a video on Atlanta Humane where you can view the animals and donate and help with the care of the animal. It’s a lot of matting issues. There are some minor to severe medical issues on a few of them,” she said.

The animals are now in the care of Atlanta Humane’s Animal Cruelty Task Force.

Bibb County’s Animal Enforcement Division called them in for assistance.

It’s unclear at this time whether they’ll press charges on the owner.