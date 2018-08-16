Temperatures trend below normal as rain chances rise

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Thanks to a ridge of high pressure that built up over the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday, moisture will continue streaming into Middle Georgia increasing humidity and allowing for rain/storm development in the afternoon.

More clouds will be present over Middle Georgia Thursday with an increased chance for isolated showers and storms. Rain will start to pop up shortly after 12 noon and died down before midnight.

More clouds and higher rain chances will keep temperatures trending below normal. Highs through the next five days will hover near 90 degrees, dipping into 80’s Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday will likely be the rainiest days with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected as a cold front sends multiple waves of energy down south.

