Man Wanted For Questioning In Entering Autos Cases

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a man in connection to several cases of entering autos.
He’s wanted for questioning about someone entering cars in the area of Ridge Avenue in the early hours of August 16th.
Deputies released surveillance photos of him pawning items from a previous entering auto case last week. He is a light skinned black male with long dreads, a mustache, and beard. The male is possibly around 5’8 to 5’9 and weighs around 170 lbs to 185 lbs.
He was seen with another man traveling in a black Lincoln Town car.
If you have any information in this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.