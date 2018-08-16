MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents in Macon are trying to be proactive in case a natural disaster hits forcing people to seek refuge in town.

Macon-Bibb EMA and American Red Cross hosted the first of many shelter volunteer training sessions on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Community members got to learn different roles like how to set up and run a refugee shelter.

EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says with Macon being a hub city for evacuees, they need as many volunteers as possible.

“Us along with Augusta-Richmond are the two major areas where people will shelter in the case of an emergency, so it’s really important that we have the staff to open up those shelters and keep people safe,” said Hawkins.

Related Article: American Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Irma

Thursday’s training went from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. If you missed it, there’s another one scheduled for Saturday morning at 9:00 inside the government center in downtown.

Then on Monday there’s a shelter management course scheduled from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

You do have to have attended one of the basic courses, on either Thursday or Saturday, before attending the shelter manager training.

For more information on days and times click here.