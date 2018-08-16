Macon-Bibb County Landfill to close temporarily on select days

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starting this week, Macon-Bibb County’s Landfill will temporarily close on selected days to do some maintenance work.

Employees at the Macon-Bibb County Landfill have some cleaning up to do.

“Environmental compliance control issues that need to be done from erosion control to vegetation to grass cutting,” said Solid Waste Director Kevin Barkley.

They’re setting aside Tuesday’s and Thursday’s to do it.

“Now, we’re to the point that if we don’t get it corrected now before fall and winter gets here, we’ll really be in some bad compliance issues,” he told 41NBC.

This comes after the department scored a 90 out of 100 on a Department of Natural Resources evaluation–which is a pretty decent score according to Barkley.

“We’re very satisfied that they found these issues and addressed them so we could fix them,” he said.

The reason they have to close is because he doesn’t have the staff to fix drainage issues and problems with erosion control while also keeping the landfill open.

“Currently down here there’s 11 and we need about 14 cus we’re open 5 and a half days a week,” Barkley explained.

Closing means businesses and residents who bring their waste to the landfill won’t be able to do it on those days.

“We’re going to run this through the end of August so that we can get caught back up to apply our equipment and our people to these necessary items. They’re just as important as operations but we don’t have enough people to do both,” he added.

Barkley says he knows it’ll be an adjustment but Getting in compliance is their biggest priority.

Last year the county landfill scored an 85 on the DNR’s evaluation. Though they’ll close on Tuesdays and Thursdays, regular residential trash pick up will not be effected in any way.