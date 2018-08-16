The heat takes a break, but storms move in just in time for the weekend

Good evening,

A few areas in Middle Georgia saw some rain and storms this afternoon, but most storms narrowly missed us just to the south. Even if you like rain, a dry day shouldn’t be so bad because there is plenty of rain on the way for the weekend.



To end the week, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with chances for showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will be mainly in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, with high humidity and heat index values in the upper 90’s.



By late afternoon as everyone heads to the high school football games, storms will really be firing across the area but most of these storms will likely move out during the games. Hopefully not too many games will see lightning delays.



This weekend looks to bring a good bit of rain to Middle Georgia, but cooler temperatures will move in, so at least it will be more comfortable. Just get ready for more rain as we head into next week ahead of a cold front.