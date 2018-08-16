Former Church Youth Leader Found Guilty of Molestation

A former Monroe County church youth group leader is found guilty on four counts of child molestation.

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A former Monroe County church youth group leader is found guilty on four counts of child molestation.

Thirty-four -year-old Jack Hutcheson will serve 60 years with 25 of them in prison.

During the trial, two teen boys testified Hutcheson molested them after he became the youth leader at Sanctuary Baptist Church in 2009.

One testified the molestation began in 2009 and continued for about two years.

The other said he was molested in December of 2012.

Hutcheson must serve 20 years before eligible for parole.