American teen leaves Manchester United over visa issues

Nearly a month ago, Will Vint signed a dream deal with Manchester United’s academy, however, visa issues have quickly forced the American teenager to exit the Premier League giants.

ESPN FC is reporting that the 16-year-old has left Man United after spending last season with the club’s Under-15 and U-16 squads, serving as team captain with the latter side.

With the move back stateside, Vint will reportedly have trials with three MLS sides: Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City and Philadelphia Union.

Last month, Vint travelled to Austria with United’s U-18 and U-23 sides for a preseason tour.

The Red Devils are believed to be set to monitor Vint’s progression as he returns to the U.S. in the event that the young American can complete a move back in England in the future.

