Warner Robins Police Department looks to hire more officers

WRPD PIO Jennifer Parson says they aren't pushing any applicants away. They want to hire as many officers as possible.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department held a job fair Wednesday morning.

Police say the city is growing and they want the number of officers to reflect that growth.

To become an officer with WRPD, you need a high school diploma and test scores, like the SAT’s

“Instead of getting your basic skills test, if you already have a 2-year college degree or 4-year college degree, if you show us a copy of your degree. That will be in place of those test scores,” WRPD PIO Jennifer Parson said.

After becoming a patrol officer, Parson says you can work with S.W.A.T or become a detective.