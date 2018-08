Restaurant Report Card: August 14th, 2018

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are you health inspection restaurant scores from across Middle Georgia:

J.R. TAVERN

2440 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 91

CHECKER’S DRIVE-IN

3404 MERCER U. DRIVE, MACON

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 87

SHARK’S FISH & CHICKEN

3485 MERCER U. DRIVE, MACON

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 95

PAPA JOHN’S

1530 MERCER U. DRIVE, MACON

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 97

JIM SHAW’S

3040 VINEVILLE AVENUE, MACON

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 82

GREEK CORNER PIZZA

3267 VINEVILLE AVENUE, MACON

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 83

EL JALISCIENSE

1224 RUSSELL PARKWAY, WARNER ROBINS

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 91

RUBY TUESDAY

101 RIGBY DRIVE, WARNER ROBINS

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 96

KRYSTAL

1071 HIGHWAY 96, WARNER ROBINS

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 100

T.J. & SON FOODS

713 WATSON BLVD., WARNER ROBINS

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 96

MELLOW MUSHROOM

710 LAKE JOY ROAD, WARNER ROBINS

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 97

ZONER’S PIZZA

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE ROAD, WARNER ROBINS

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 100

And here’s a restaurant that needs to Step It Up this week:

ICHIBAN GRILL

273 PERRY PARKWAY, PERRY

LAST INSPECTION SCORE: 71

According to the health inspector’s inspection report, the establishment stored raw fish items above ready-to-eat foods, there was an old soy sauce bucket being re-purposed as a container for flour, and there were ants found on the floor near the back door of the restaurant.