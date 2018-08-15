Person killed in East Macon crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)- One person is dead after a car accident in east Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says a 4-door Jeep Cherokee hit a dump truck from Washington County Wednesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened on the 3300 block of Ocmulgee E. Blvd near Herbert Smart Airport Road around 2:10 PM.

Jones says the Jeep is completely folded up with the driver inside. The corner says he won’t be able to identify the victim until they are cut out of the vehicle.

Jones says it appears the driver of the Jeep crossed the center line, hitting the dump truck head on.

Related Article: Macon man shot in face following event in Fort Hill

The Department of Public Safety is on the scene investigating because it is a state road.

Traffic cannot pass through at this time, so investigators are suggesting drivers take alternative routes.