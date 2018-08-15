Man sentenced to 15 years for using fraudulent identity to get cable TV

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 39-year-old William West IV was sentenced to 15 years for using a man’s identity to set up cable and satellite TV.

In 2016, the victim, who lives in Virginia, noticed two delinquent accounts on his credit report. He is a member of the U.S. Air Force, and wasn’t living in Macon when he received mail at a house his mother rented.

Prosecutors presented evidence showing that West had access to the victim’s mail. West dated the renter of the home and was known to visit. Investigators were able to determine that West had access to the victim’s information after finding his phone numbers listed on one of the accounts. The service address on the cable and satellite TV accounts was at West’s apartment in Pendleton Homes. The victim said it took nearly two years to get the fraudulent charges off his credit report.

West was found guilty on two counts of identity fraud. He was sentenced to serve 15 years, seven of them in prison.

West isn’t eligible for parole because he was sentenced as a recidivist. In the past, he’s been convicted of fraud and forgery.