Italians point fingers, seek answers after bridge collapse kills 39

David Knight, a structural engineer and an expert in bridge design for the U.K. firm Cake Industries, said corrosion of steel cables within the concrete most likely contributed to the collapse.

Water can seep into concrete and, with exposure to oxygen over many years, cause the steel inside to rust, he said. The blustery storm ranging at the time of the collapse may have added to the pressure.

“That additional wind, that would have normally been resisted … in this case with the corrosion, pushed it over the edge and caused it to snap,” he said.

Regular maintenance, scheduled roughly every 15 years, can prevent this type of failure, Knight said. Modern bridges in Europe are designed to last a century or more.

But the Italian civil engineering society, CNR, said structures dating from when the Morandi Bridge was built had exceeded their lifespan. It called for a “Marshall Plan” to repair or replace tens of thousands of Italian bridges and viaducts built in the 1950s and ’60s. It said that updating or reinforcing the bridges would be more expensive than replacing them with newer designs.

Work to shore up foundations on the Morandi Bridge was being carried out at the time of the collapse, but the highway operator, Autostrade per L’Italia, said it was constantly monitored.

The exact cause is yet to be determined, but Knight said the disaster is a “wake-up call” for governments and bridge owners.

He said it was “very easy” to cut maintenance budgets for infrastructure so that money could be used instead on “high-profile budget items.”

Knight added that an investigation would likely reveal failures in several areas, from engineering to financial mangement.

Toninelli, the transport minister, suggested Autostrade would have to contribute to the cost of reconstruction as well as pay heavy fines.

But Autostrade said it had carried out regular, sophisticated checks by “world leaders in testing and inspections” that had provided reassuring results.

Silvia Vieri in Genoa, Italy.Dave Copeland NBC News / Dave Copeland NBC News

Silvia Vieri, who was driving with her boyfriend when the bridge collapsed in front of them, told NBC News that she believes the government is at fault for not investing in the upkeep of infrastructure.

“They spend money on themselves, but not for the community,” she said.

He boyfriend, who is a firefighter, managed to pull three people from the rubble as they waited for help to arrive.

Abandoned vehicles remained on the bridge on Wednesday.Valery Hache / Getty Images

“So many people that lived here lost their lives, children,” Vieri said. “”Why children, why not me?’ This is the thought I have.”

The bridge is part of a major route linking the Italian Riviera with France’s southern coast.

At least four of the victims were French, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

Lucy Kafanov reported from Genoa, Claudio Lavanga from Rome, Linda Givetash from London, and Nancy Ing from Paris.