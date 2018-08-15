Get the umbrellas out! Storms return to the forecast through the weekend

It has been a relatively dry day across Middle Georgia, with just a few isolated showers popping up earlier this evening. In general a hot, but pretty uneventful day. Fear not, because storms return to the forecast through the end of the week.



High pressure to our south will bring in more moisture to Middle Georgia. Combining the moisture with the heat will result in scattered storms across the area. A cold front to our north will also help enhance some instability, so strong storms will be possible.



The same can be said for Friday, especially during the late afternoon and early evening hours. This means we could see some delays for high school football games, if there is lightning in any of the storms.



Of note: There is a storm in the Atlantic (Invest 99L) that is slowly moving to the west. At the moment there is a very low chance that this storm becomes a tropical cyclone, but it is something to watch, as it is still hurricane season.