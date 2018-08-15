Forsyth joins thousands of cities across the nation in the ‘public art movement’

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Public art projects are continuing to pop up around town in Forsyth and city officials say there’s more on the way.

“A little bit of paint really makes a huge difference,” said local artist Denise Buff.

That difference is why city officials in Forsyth are painting the town.

“We talked about how to tell the unique story of our community,” said Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Gilda Stanbery.

They’re joining the movement of communities looking to public art to liven up city streets.

“We have a great historic downtown it’s very walk-able,” Stanbery explained.

In the last two years they’ve installed three murals and one sculpture. They received dollar-for-dollar grant funding from the Georgia Council for the Arts for the projects.

“By the train station, there’s a nice one that’s got a train on it and a bike rack,” Buff told 41NBC.

Each of the sites depict different facets of the city’s history.

“The first passenger freight train to run in the state of Georgia ran between Macon and the city of Forsyth,” Stanbery added.

They say they hope it’ll attract more visitors.

“We’ve wanted to bring artwork into our town so when people are here for conventions, they’ll stay in town and look around other than just go to the convention,” Buff said.

But more importantly they want it to tell their story.

“It reflects who we are. It reflects us in not only an artistic way but also our culture. It’s a lasting impression,” said Stanbery.

Next Month, local artists in Forsyth will come together to host “Footsteps through Forsyth”.

It’s an art walk event that will have fun for people all ages in downtown.