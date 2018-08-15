Bibb County Coroner searching for man’s family

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones is requesting the assistance of the public to help find the family of a man who was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

Jones says 41-year-old Larry Allen Parton fell off of a pick-up truck on Eisenhower Parkway August 13, around 9 AM. Parton was helping people move.

Parton died from a head injury at Navicent Health. Jones believes Parton is homeless. His birthday is August 26, 1976.

If you know Parton or who his family may be, call Jones at (478) 256-6716.