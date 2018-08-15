Man sentenced to life in prison following deadly shooting at Warner Robins motel

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man who shot and killed D’Andre Willis at a motel in Warner Robins will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Wednesday, 40-year-old Artis Jones was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He shot Willis three times while he was sitting on the couch in a room at the Executive Inn Motel on Watson Boulevard. Jones was caught by deputies after he ran away from the scene.

He was sentenced to life without parole plus a consecutive 5 years without parole.