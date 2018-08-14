Trump campaign takes legal action against Omarosa

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement.

A campaign aide tells The Associated Press that it is filing the claim with the America Arbitration Association in New York, claiming her explosive new book and media tour breached her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the campaign.

Manigault Newman has acknowledged signing a confidentiality agreement with the campaign in 2016. She wrote in her book that after being fired from the White House in December 2017 was offered a $15,000 per month position with the Trump re-election effort in exchange for signing a new confidentiality agreement. She says she declined that offer.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump called his former adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog.”

Manigault Newman has released several audio recordings from her time as a Trump assistant at the White House, including one with the president in which he said nobody told him she had been fired. Manigault Newman also says she has heard audio tape of Trump using the N-word.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

That’s a reference to Trump’s White House chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, who fired Manigault Newman in December 2017 in a conversation she viewed as a “threat.”