Smoke moves out as increased rain chances return

Good evening,

It has been another hazy day across Middle Georgia, with many areas staying dry. The areas that did not stay dry, however, saw a good bit of heavy rain. Many of the storms that popped up, dropped over 1.5″ of rain in a short period of time.



Wheeler County remains under a flood warning until 1:45 am Wednesday, where it is estimated that over 3″ of rain has fallen already this evening.



Haze from the wildfires in Canada got a little worse today across Middle Georgia. Pattern changes moving into the area through the rest of the week will allow that smoke to move out of the area.



The aforementioned pattern changes come from high pressure in the gulf pushing more moisture into Middle Georgia, as a cold front moves in from the Midwest. This will mean increased shower and storm chances. Some storms could be strong with the main threats being heavy rain and frequent lightning.



By Thursday storms become even more widespread across Middle Georgia with the possibility of heavy rain and frequent lightning once again.



Grab the umbrellas as we head through the week,but also remember it will be staying hot and humid through the day. The 90’s stay in the forecast through the end of the week.