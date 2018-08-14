Mostly dry through mid-week, rain chances rise heading into weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s weather continues to be quiet, but the pattern will switch by the weekend as rain chances rise.

Tuesday morning, a stationary front was located across Middle Georgia and up the east coast.

This stationary front will act as a boundary between dry air in north Georgia and warm, humid air in south Georgia.

Middle Georgia will catch a small break in humidity Tuesday afternoon, but there will still be enough moisture in the atmosphere to support an isolated shower or storm.

Sunny and relatively dry conditions will extend through the end of the work week with higher chances for rain this weekend.

Another low pressure system and associated cold front will sweep across the eastern seaboard resulting in scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.

