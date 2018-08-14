DNA Confirms Missing Michigan Teen Buried In Macon

DNA testing has confirmed an unidentified person buried in a pauper’s grave in Macon’s Evergreen Cemetery matches the DNA of 15-year-old Andrew Jackson Greer.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – After 39 years, DNA confirms a missing Michigan teen is actually buried as a 'John Doe' in Macon.

DNA testing has confirmed an unidentified person buried in a pauper’s grave in Macon’s Evergreen Cemetery matches the DNA of 15-year-old Andrew Jackson Greer. The boy was reported missing in Michigan in 1979.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, GBI, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Michigan State Police worked together to exhume the body in April for testing.

“We’re honored and humbled that ADA John Regan played a part in helping the family get peace and closure nearly 40 years later. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them,” said District Attorney David Cooke.

Arrangements are being made to transport Greer’s body back to Michigan.