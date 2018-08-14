Deputies Searching for Suspects Entering Vehicles In North Bibb County

Bibb County Sheriff's investigators need your help identifying two suspects entering vehicles.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying two suspects entering vehicles.

Deputies say surveillance video shows the suspects entered vehicles on Timberlane Drive in Georgetown Court in North Bibb County on August 6th.

- Advertisement -

One suspect has a bicycle.

If you have any information as to the identity of these suspects please contact Investigator Allen Kendrick at 478-447-2325 or akendrick@maconbibb.us

Also contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers: 478-742-2330