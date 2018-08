The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify the suspect who broke into a Family Dollar.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the suspect who broke into a Family Dollar.

It happened at the Family Dollar located at 3567 Houston Avenue around 1:30AM Tuesday, August 14th.

If you can identify the suspect in this case contact Investigator Richard Senter at 478-447-2339 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.