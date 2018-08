MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A gas leak in downtown Macon has been repaired after it was discovered earlier Monday afternoon.

Macon-Bibb County Fire Fighters responded to the incident to monitor the site of the leak on Third Street.

According to first responders on the scene, it was caused by construction workers digging in the area and accidentally hitting the gas pipe.

Fortunately, no businesses were impacted by the leak and it was fixed within the hour.