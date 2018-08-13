Man found dead in Macon hotel: Coroner hopes to locate family

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead inside of a hotel.

Macon-Coroner Leon Jones says 55 year old Spencer Craig Corliss was found dead Sunday shortly after 2:00 p.m. inside a room at American Best Value Motel on Romeiser Drive.

Investigators found drug paraphernalia near Corliss’ body. One of the deceased acquaintances called deputies for help but left the scene upon authorities arrival.

Some family members have called the coroner’s office in reference to Corliss’ death, but his body remains in the morgue.

Coroner Jones says it’s extremely important for loved ones to come forward and bury their family members because it’s costing tax payers more money as the bodies remain in the coolers.

“My office is over budget because of incidents like this right here. Now, this gentlemen has an ex-wife, he has two kids. One of the kids in the coast guard. If that young man don’t claim this body, I’m going to have to get a court order and have him cremated,” Jones explains.

An autopsy is pending for the cause of Corliss’ death.

Coroner Jones says there are hundreds of boxes of ashes remaining of unclaimed remains.