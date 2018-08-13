Macon-Bibb Fire Dept investigating 43rd arson this year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department are now looking into what they believe may be the 43rd arson in Macon-Bibb this year.

The fire happened at an abandoned home on Lindwood Drive near Lindsay Drive on Sunday night just after 8:00 pm.

Right now investigators say according to neighbors, people would come in and out of the house but but no power was on inside the house.

Sgt. Steven Wesson says the number of abandoned home arsons so far is slightly higher than previous years.