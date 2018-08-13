High-speed chase ends in woman’s living room on Washington Ave.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is behind bars after a high-speed chase ended with him crashing his car into a home on Washington Avenue in Macon.

Deputies attempted to stop 28 year-old Damien DeShun Nolen on Arkwright Road early Saturday night when they saw he ran a red light.

From there, the high-speed chase ensued as the suspect drove off in his Nissan Altima onto Riverside Drive and then Ingleside Avenue.

According to deputies, Nolen’s car reached speeds as high as 85 mph in a 50 mph zone. He hit several cars on the street during the chase.

Nolen eventually made his way to College Street and was about to turn onto Washington Ave when he lost control of his car.

He wound up crashing into a woman’s living room as she was napping on the couch.

The car left some serious damage to the wall of the home. Luckily, the woman inside was almost completely unharmed.

Nolen was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for several traffic charges including: suspended/revoked license, Fleeing and Eluding, Hit and Run, and (Felony) Possession of Marijuana.

He also had warrants from the Warner Robins Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office for similar charges. His bond is set at $14,690.