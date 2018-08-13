Heat sticks around this week with increased storm chances, but smoky skies will clear

Good evening,

Finally a dry day across much of Middle Georgia, with just a few isolated showers that popped up this evening. Most of us saw skies that were clear of clouds through much of the day, but the skies did get hazy.



This haze is actually related to smoke that originated from wildfires in British Columbia (in Canada). This smoke traveled through a mid-level flow that allowed this smoke to drop into Middle Georgia.



As the stationary boundary that has been parked over our area moves north, we will see this haze move further to the north.



While skies will clear of the smoke and haze, storms will once again pop up across Middle Georgia through the rest of the week. The heat and humidity will combine once again beginning on Tuesday to bring isolated and scattered storms.

Be sure to stay hydrated and also keep an umbrella with you as you head out for work or send the kids off to school!

Have a great week!