Deputies searching for man connected to Dollar General robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have robbed a Dollar General.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at the Dollar General, at 1444 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It happened Monday morning just before 6.

Caught on the store’s security video, a male suspect approaches the front of the store. The news release says the suspect smashed the front glass window to get inside of the store. The suspect took an unknown amount of cigarettes from the store and fled the scene.

Investigators say the suspect is a black male with a medium built. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, a white colored shirt he had over his head and white gym shoes.

Any one with any information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.