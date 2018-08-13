Macon man sentenced in string or armed robberies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man responsible for three armed robberies in Macon will spend 15 years in prison.

33-year-old Antonio Ivey, Sr. was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the crimes that happened in 2017.

He robbed a woman while she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Zebulon Road. A few hours later, Ivey was driving a maroon car when he stopped and pointed a gun at a woman, who was walking in the parking lot of the Kroger on Hartley Bridge Road. He demanded her purse and then drove off. After that, he robbed the Advance Auto Parts on Pio Nono Avenue.

Ivey will not be eligible for parole.