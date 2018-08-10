Woman faces 5-years in prison for stealing elderly woman’s purse in Wal-Mart parking lot

53-year-old Cora Trice pleading guilty is part of a plea bargain without a set sentence. The prosecution asked for 15-years with eight of them being in prison.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A woman will face time in prison after taking an elderly woman’s purse in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

According to District Attorney David Cooke, on Friday, 53-year-old Cora Lee Trice pleaded guilty to the robbery, during a hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.

- Advertisement -

Trice pleading guilty is part of a plea bargain without a set sentence. The prosecution asked for 15-years with eight of them being in prison.

The news release says the incident took place last July, when a then 74-year-old woman finished shopping at Wal-Mart on Harrison Rd just before 1:30 p.m. Trice approached the woman in the parking lot, asking her for money. The woman declined to help, but Trice didn’t walk away.

The woman realized after loading groceries in her car that she locked her purse and keys inside the car. Only the rear hatch remained opened and she was physically unable to crawl through to get her keys and open the door.

Related Article: Macon man sentenced to prison in Flash Foods robbery

The statement says, Trice offered her assistance and crawled through the rear hatch, got the keys and gave them to the woman. Trice also had the purse without the woman realizing it right away. When the woman finally realized her purse was missing, she saw Trice stuff it into a Wal-Mart bag and called for help.

Authorities later found Trice hiding underneath a bridge near Wal-Mart, but didn’t find the purse. An investigator reviewed Trice’s jail phone calls and says she told her fiancé where to find the purse and when he found it, she told him to put the money, inside the purse, on her account at the jail.

Trice’s fiancé faces a charge of theft by receiving stolen property and has since been prosecuted in Bibb County State Court.