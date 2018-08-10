Wanted Arson Suspect Arrested In Bibb County

Bibb County deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (S.E.R.F.T.F) locate an arson suspect wanted in Jones County.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (S.E.R.F.T.F) locate an arson suspect wanted in Jones County.

Thirty-one year old James Randall Spensley was wanted in connection to trying to set fires to a Jones County Deputy’s and Jasper County investigator’s homes.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Spensley was in a stolen, grey colored GMC Sierra.

Around 5:30 Friday evening, Bibb Sheriff’s deputies located the stolen vehicle abandoned on Lamar Road just south of Zebulon Road. Deputies later spotted Spensley walking along Zebulon Road headed towards Interstate 475.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies and members of S.E.R.F.T.F. took Spensley into custody and transported him to Jones County.