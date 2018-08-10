Upcoming sessions offer training on how to support natural disaster evacuees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – During upcoming volunteer training sessions, you can learn how to support people who may be looking for shelter in Macon following a natural disaster.

The Red Cross and the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency are hosting three classes in August. The training sessions will give people information on shelter fundamentals and shelter management.

- Advertisement -

Volunteers will learn how to set up and run shelters, how to keep the environment safe, and the responsibilities of a shelter manager.

There will be two fundamentals courses and one for management. You will have to take one of the fundamentals course before moving to the management course.

The sessions will be held at the Macon-Bibb Government Center located at 700 Poplar Street.

Related Article: Red Cross volunteer serving military families at Robins Air Force Base

You can sign up for the classes by clicking here.