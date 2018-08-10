Perseid Meteor Shower to light up Middle Georgia skies this weekend

One of the best annual meteor displays enters our skies this weekend as Earth moves into viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower. Over the weekend Earth will move through the debris field of the Swift-Tuttle Comet, which will allow us to see the tiny pieces of comet dust burn up as they enter the atmosphere.

Best viewing will be to the north/northeast in our skies overnight Saturday into Sunday. Likely, peak timing will be around dawn on the 13th, but we should be able to see quite a few meteors beginning as early as 9 pm. Any time after midnight you can expect to see 60-90 meteors per hour.